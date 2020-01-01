Kerala Blasters' Kibu Vicuna: Gary Hooper needs time to make an impact

Kibu Vicuna backed his English forward Gary Hooper to do well in the upcoming matches

picked a point from their Sunday night clash against Chennaiyin at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.

The result meant that Kibu Vicuna and his men are yet to register their first win in the 2020-21 after three games.

Kerala Blasters didn't start the game well as Chennaiyin created plenty of chances in the first 30 minutes. The Marina Machans attacked with the likes of Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro and Jakub Sylvestr as Kerala Blasters were continously forced to play inside their own half.

However, Vicuna was impressed with the way his team changed the tempo after 30 minutes and came back strongly. He also mentioned that both the teams played evenly-matched football in the second half of the match but his players were tired in the last 20 odd minutes due to crammed scheduling.

"I think we play, we didn't start the match well but in the middle of the first half we started to play better. To have the ball, to give cross to the opponent half. In the second half it was very even, I think we were tired in the last 20-30 minutes because we played on Thursday. My feeling is that if we play in the same conditions as the opponents (playing their second game instead of third) we get the three points," Kibu Vicuna said in the post-match interview.

Kerala Blasters' English striker Gary Hooper completed 14 passes with 67 per cent pass accuracy in his 84 minutes of play. He came in as a replacement for the club's all-time topscorer Bart Ogbeche but hasn't gotten off to a flying start. Vicuna backed his forward and said that he needs time to gel with the team.

"No, we expect from Gary that he's scoring goals. He needs time also to play with the team, to know the team. To know his teammates and for sure Gary is going to have a good season," Vicuna said.

Vicuna also provided an update on the fitness status of Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez and Sergio Cidoncha. Sahal is close to recovering and could have played against Chennaiyin if not for tired on-field players forcing the coach to change his plans. The coach also revealed that Gomez wasn't fully fit to start the game and that Cidoncha has suffered an ankle injury.