Kerala Blasters coach Eelco Schattorie believes top four finish is possible

Schattorie is optimistic of a spot in the play-offs despite his team's poor form...

Ahead of 's match against his former club in the (ISL) on Saturday, Eelco Schattorie reaffirmed that he believes a top-four finish is possible this season.

The Dutchman had to watch the last match from the stands his side suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of away from home.

"I can't deny that if you play against your old club, there will be certain dynamics. But I am only focusing on our team at the moment. We have to focus on bouncing back from the last game. Hopefully, (NorthEast United's form) is an advantage for us, we are playing at home. I saw a few games of NorthEast United where they got results with a bit of luck," said the 48-year-old.

Speaking of the outing in Chennai, Schattorie lamented, "[In the] last game, not being on the bench was difficult for me. I had to pay [a fine of INR] 50,000 for something I didn't do. We had a defeat but I don't think it was because I was not there, it wasn't the main reason. The team needs a captain on the side, that was difficult for me, even from the stands.





"I think we had a period, where we had a bit of stability. After the Jamshedpur game where Cido had to go out, Mario (Arques) came back in. He (Arques) hadn't played for a long time, he played his second game last week. The combination of Mario and Jeakson (Singh) is something that needs to grow.

"I think our playing style has improved but there are still certain parts lacking," he added.

With Asamoah Gyan expected to feature against his side on Saturday, Schattorie stressed, "That is another bad luck for us. He (Gyan) scored three of four goals for them. If he comes back, that is bad luck but we have to deal with it anyway."

Kerala Blasters (seven points) have one game in hand as compared to the top three teams on the table but are six points behind the fourth-placed (13). However, the Dutch tactician remains confident of a good finish to the league stage.

"I still believe top four is possible. We still need to play , Goa. BFC ( ), etc. If you win all those games, it is possible. If you are bit lucky and you get into the flow, then we will get there. Time is against me, fitting in players who haven't played for a while isn't easy," said the former coach.

Schattorie also said that Raphael Messi Bouli, who has four goals in nine games, provides him an alternate option to a striker like Bartholomew Ogbeche whenever required.

"I brought Messi as he is someone who can make runs if we have to play long balls. Last week, Bart (Ogbeche) was fit again but I cannot leave out Messi who scored in the last three games. It is not the perfect combination but sometimes you have to make do with what you have. If I had left out Messi last week, I would have been playing with three foreigners and foreigners make the difference, in all teams. That is for sure," he concluded.

After a start to the season that was riddled with injuries, the Blasters head coach confirmed that he expects all players to be fit by next week.