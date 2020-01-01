Kerala Blasters' Eelco Schattorie - 'I was abused in Spanish throughout the game by ATK coaching staff'

coach Eelco Schattorie was quick to defend himself after being accused of sparking a touchline fracas towards the end of a feisty (ISL) encounter at Kolkata between the two sides on Saturday.

The match ended 1-0 in favour of the Blasters and saw coach Antonio Habas get sent off for his involvement in the scuffle. After the game, ATK assistant coach Manuel Cascallana had accused Schattorie of spitting in a derogatory manner at the ATK coaching staff and provocating them.

But the Dutchman instead alleged that he was at the receiving end of verbal abuse from the Spanish coaches in the ATK support staff throughout the game.

"From the first minute to the last minute, they were abusing me in Spanish. That’s all I want to say," he stated.

The victory, achieved despite an injury to central defender Gianni Zuiverloon, was crucial to the Blasters' play-off hopes and takes them to within four points off fourth-placed Odisha FC. Understandably, Schattorie was a pleased man. "First of all, the situation that we were in where we lost Zuiverloon before the game started was very difficult.

"But I’ve been dealing with this through the whole season. Today the tactics I applied weren’t well executed. But defensively we were solid. We frustrated them, we got a good goal and could’ve had another one. But to be honest, it's great to get three points at this stage," he explained.

Schattorie had claimed before the game that he knew the weaknesses of ATK and how to exploit them. After masterminding the win and living up to his words, the former coach praised his side's fighting spirit.

"I have a tactical plan for every game. The players need to execute that. One thing is very good is that the fighting spirit was there to bring the 3 points today. I like to dominate games but that wasn’t the case today. But defensively we were very organized and that helped us."

He was also full of praises for the match-winner, Halicharan Narzary, who had been struggling in the recent past.

"I remember the first two games of the season when Narzary struggled in the wings. Part of that was to do with getting into rhythm. But I’m very happy for him to get the goal today. Sometimes you need to get over the frustration and when you score, that it always helps."

Despite a morale-boosting victory, fan favourite Sahal Abdul Samad's absence from the playing XI has hung over Schattorie like a dark cloud. The manager was quick to point out that youngsters need to be patient for their chances.

"I’m 100% sure that if our team adapts to my style, he’ll get better. He is improving and he is working very hard. He understands a bit better from what I want from him. It’s the same case for Jeakson, who didn’t play today. Young talents need to be patient. I have a good track record of working with youngsters and think that’ll help him.

"Sahal is an intuitive footballer. He does everything on intuition. He understands the game defensively and I offensively. I have nothing against Sahal. I think he’s a great player. But I’ve been in coaching for 25 years and I know what it takes to bring a player up."