Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced Edouard Mendy for Chelsea just ahead of the end of extra-time in Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but the decision backfired as the Blues fell when Kepa blasted his penalty over.

Thomas Tuchel opted to put penalty specialist Kepa in the match in the 119th minute of a scoreless game, despite Mendy putting in an heroic performance throughout the match.

But Liverpool would score all 11 of their penalties in the shootout, including a final make by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, while Kepa blasted over the bar to hand the trophy to the Reds.

Why did Tuchel put Kepa in?

Tuchel had previously made a similar move in August's UEFA Super Cup against Villarreal, with Kepa saving a pair of penalties to help Chelsea win the match.

Though Kepa has lost his starting role to Mendy, the Spaniard has become a penalty specialist for the Blues, breaking Petr Cech's record last fall with his seventh career shootout save for the Blues

