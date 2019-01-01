Keogh’s season ended by injury sustained in Derby’s drink-driving shame

The Rams have confirmed that their club captain will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign after being caught up in an incident on Tuesday night

have confirmed that club captain Richard Keogh will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in the drink-driving incident which has cast shame over the club.

On Tuesday evening, Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett were arrested after their cars were involved in a crash on the A6.

The pair were subsequently charged with drink-driving, with Derby launching their own internal investigation.

That process remains ongoing, with no decision taken as yet regarding sanctions handed out to Lawrence and Bennett, but Keogh has paid the price for his involvement after seeing his campaign brought to a close.

A statement released by the Rams on their official website read: “As a club, we cannot, and do not, condone the actions of a small group of players on Tuesday evening.

“The players were out as part of a scheduled team-building dinner with staff and while the majority of them acted responsibly and left at around 8pm and were not involved, a small group, including the team captain Richard Keogh, continued drinking into the night. They should have known when to stop and also ignored the opportunity to be driven home using cars laid on by the club, and chose to stay out.

“As a result of an alcohol-related incident, Richard Keogh has sustained a serious knee injury that will prevent him from playing until the end of the season.

“The players involved in the incident on Tuesday evening will be subject to a rigorous internal investigation under the club’s code of conduct and disciplinary procedures, but over and above any punishment they receive we will be expecting them to become involved with the excellent work the Community Trust does helping the communities we serve.

“We have been very clear about our attitude towards alcohol and the players know that at certain and specific times of the season they are permitted a drink together as a group in a controlled environment.

“Those involved in Tuesday’s incident know they will pay a heavy price for their actions, but also that we will support them with their rehabilitation back into the squad and team.

Article continues below

“We fully support the work of our partners at Drinkaware and the unsanctioned actions of this small group of players is totally at odds the stance that both Drinkaware and Derby County Football Club take regards alcohol. We will be using this situation to redouble our efforts in highlighting the dangers posed by alcohol.

“We would also like to thank the emergency services for their swift help.”

Derby will be back in Championship action on Saturday when they take in a home date with midlands rivals .