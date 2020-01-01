Kelantan FA docked three points by FAM

Malaysia Premier League outfit Kelantan have been deducted three points for failing to stick to their debt payment plan.

The punishment was handed by the association's First Instance Body (FIB) meeting that was chaired by Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif on the same day.

According to a statement by FAM, the Red Warriors have paid the first and second installments of their wage debts to former players and officials, on January 31 and February 29, 2020 respectively. But they failed to meet the April 30 deadline for the third installment.

"However, after taking into account the current situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Movement Control Order (MCO), the FIB has decided to extend the time until July 30 for FA to settle the outstanding salary arrears and allowances of officers and players.

"Nevertheless, no payments were made by Kelantan until July 30. Kelantan then sent a letter to FAM dated July 30, requesting an extension until the end of the 2020 season.

"In this regard, the FIB has decided to stick to the of July 30 deadline as stated on July 8 and an e-mail reminder dated 27 July 2020 to Kelantan to settle the outstanding salary and allowances of its officers and players.

"FAM will inform the Malaysian Football League (MFL) for the execution of the three-point deduction. The FIB has given Kelantan a deadline until August 31 to settle the outstanding salaries of players and officers in order to meet the club licensing requirements for 2020. If they fail, they will not obtain a license this year to compete in the 2021 Malaysian League," wrote its general-secretary Stuart Ramalingam.

The Red Warriors currently sit in seventh place in the standings, on four points (before deduction) after three matches.

Stuart also provided an update on other Malaysian teams with arrears.

PDRM FA and have reportedly kept to their payment plans, while Sarawak only have arrears with the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia.