Keita Balde ‘motivated’ to help Inter Milan

After he was involved with Senegal during the international break, the 24-year-old is looking to help his side in the final part of the campaign

Keita Balde says he is feeling ‘motivated’ to help Italian side Milan finish well at the end of the season.

The forward has only featured once for the San Siro Stadium outfit since suffering a thigh injury in December 2018 against .

During the international break, the former star used the opportunity to gain more fitness as he was involved in ’s final qualifiers against Madagascar and their friendly tie with Mali.

And the on-loan attacker is looking to help the Black and Blues, third in the log, end the season brightly.

"I’m feeling motivated and ready to help out the team in a big way. I have a lot of confidence," said on Sky Sports, per club website.

"I have suffered a lot from not being able to take to the pitch, now I’ll do everything I can to perform to the best of my ability. I’ve managed to get some minutes under my belt and have been training hard. I’m ready to give my all, both for Inter and the fans.

"Our objective is to remain in third position. However, if the possibility of going for second place emerges, we’ll try to achieve this."

On Sunday, Luciano Spalletti's men play host to the 24-year-old’s former club Lazio and he is eager to play a part in the encounter.

"It’s a team that I respect and who gave me a lot. I’m pleased that I’ll have the possibility of playing against Lazio."

Keita has four goals in 17 league appearances this season and will hope to make an impressive impact against the White and Sky Blues.