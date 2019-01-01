Honda set for Melbourne Victory exit
Melbourne Victory star Keisuke Honda is set to leave the club after just one season in the A-League.
The former AC Milan and Japan star, 32, signed a one-year deal with Victory in August and he has enjoyed a decent campaign in Australia.
Honda has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 A-League games, missing part of the season due to a hamstring injury.
But the midfielder – whose team face the Wellington Phoenix in an Elimination Final at AAMI Park on Friday – is set to move on at the end of the campaign.
"I still don't decide where I will play next year," Honda told Fox Sports.
"But I knew that I would stay for just [one] year so I hope no one is surprised, no one is disappointed."
Victory still have at least three games and up to five remaining this season, including two AFC Champions League matches.