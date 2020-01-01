Kedah FA's Ifwat Akmal thankful for eluding more serious injuries

Second-placed Kedah are expected to be without their first-choice custodian Ifwat Akmal when they take on Sabah next Monday.

The 24-year goalkeeper picked up a shoulder injury in their 2-1 Malaysia Super League match win away to Felda United last Saturday, when he clattered into the goalpost while attempting to keep out Syahmi Zamri's 44th-minute goal.

While he may need to sit out his team's coming encounter, he considers himself lucky not to have come away with more grievous injuries.

"When it first happened, I couldn't even raise both my arms until two days later.

"I'm recovering at the moment, but the injury still hurts and I'm not able to play yet. Even putting on a shirt is difficult, but I'm just thankful that nothing is broken; it was only dislocated and I need rest.

"The doctor said it will not need long for me to recover, but I may need to sit out the Sabah clash," said Ifwat in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.

The Red Eagles are currently on 13 points, six behind leaders JDT and two ahead of in third place. Their match against Sabah, initially scheduled to be played at their home ground the Darul Aman Stadium, has been moved to the Football Stadium instead, after the Kota Setar district where they are based in recently entered another Covid-19 lockdown due to a spike in new cases.