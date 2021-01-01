Kebano helps Aina's Fulham see off Osayi-Samuel's QPR in FA Cup third round

The DR Congo international contributed a goal as the Cottagers overcame the Championship club after extra-time on Saturday

Neeskens Kebano sealed 's passage into the fourth round with a goal in their 2-0 victory over Queens Park on Saturday.

The DR Congo winger came off the bench as a 78th-minute substitute to inspire the visitors to triumph in extra-time.

He doubled the lead at Loftus Road three minutes into stoppage time after Bobby De Cordova-Reid opened the scoring in the 104th minute.

The strike was Kebano's maiden strike of the season since he scored five goals in July during the 2019-20 Championship campaign.

In the absence of Tosin Adarabioyo, 's Ola Aina put in a solid defensive shift to help Scott Parker's side keep their second straight clean sheet in all competitions.

goalkeeper Timothy Dieng was in action for alongside Zimbabwe's Macauley Bonne and Anglo-Nigerian Bright Osayi-Samuel who were later replaced in the 73rd minute and 90th minute respectively.

The result stretched Fulham's unbeaten streak to five games, which includes four consecutive draws in the Premier League before the trip to Loftus Road, however, their hosts are now winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

“It was a tough game. The same as when we played them last year so we knew that,” Parker said after the game. “I think over the 90 minutes we both punched away and both teams had some good chances.

“After the couple of weeks we’ve had, to go to extra time and look as strong as we did was pleasing.

“Momentum sticks with us, it’s a win. Unbeaten now in five, a clean sheet as well so a lot of positives out there today.”

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Nigerian descent Ademola Lookman were not called up by Parker but they will be hoping to return to action when Fulham host for their next Premier League fixture on January 15.

The Cottagers are 18th in the English top-flight table with 11 points after 15 matches, three points away from safety.