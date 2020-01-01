Kayode shines, Gradel and Yatabare score as Sivasspor extend winning run against Genclerbirligi

The African stars delivered fine performances for Rıza Calimbay’s men to help them secure victory at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi

Max-Alain Gradel and Mustapha Yatabare found the back of the net while Olanrewaju Kayode was in action to help Sivasspor secure a 3-1 win over Genclerbirligi.

international Kayode was afforded his ninth league appearance after joining the side on a season-long loan from Russian Premier League club .

Gradel, meanwhile, was handed his 18th appearance across all competitions in the encounter since he teamed up with Rıza Calimbay’s men in the summer from French club .

The international utilised the opportunity to score his third league goal of the season and help his side extend their winning run to three games.

Yatabare also played a key role in the victory, netting his first league goal of the season and second strike in 16 appearances across all competitions.

The game started with both sides aiming to outwit each other and Gradel broke the deadlock moments before the half-time break after he was set up by Claudemir.

Hakan Arslan doubled Sivasspor‘s lead in the 71st minute after receiving a timely assist from Faycal Fajr.

Yatabare then sealed the victory with four minutes left to full-time, firing his effort past the reach of goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt to render Arda Kizildag’s late strike a mere consolatory goal.

Nigeria international Kayode featured for 64 minutes in the encounter while Gradel was on parade for 89 minutes before making way for Ziya Erdal.

Gabon international Aaron Appindangoye played for the entirety of the game in his fifth appearance of the season for Sivasspor.

With the victory, Sivasspor moved to 14th spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 17 points from 13 games.

The African stars will be expected to continue their impressive performances when the Braves take on in their next league game on December 28.