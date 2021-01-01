Kayode in action, Gradel grabs two assists as Sivasspor secure victory over Gaziantep FK

The Nigeria and the Ivory Coast internationals delivered impressive performances to help the Braves secure all three points at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi

Olanrewaju Kayode was in action while Max-Alain Gradel provided two assists as Sivasspor secured a 2-1 victory over Gaziantep FK in Saturday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

Kayode was handed his eighth league start since teaming up with the Braves last summer, on loan from Russian Premier League club .

The centre-forward gave a good account of himself in the encounter to help his side end their three-game winless run.

Gradel was afforded his 17th league appearance for Rıza Calımbay’s men and set up the two goals that handed his side victory at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadi.

Sivasspor started the game unimpressively when Gaziantep FK opened the scoring only four minutes into the match through Alexandru Maxim.

The Braves then fought back when Gradel set up Hakan Arslan with a timely pass and the Turkish midfielder hit his effort into the back of the net to level proceedings in the 41st minute.

Two minutes into the second half, the international provided another assist for Arslan to give Sivasspor the lead.

Gaziantep FK suffered a further blow when they were reduced to 10 men with 11 minutes left to full-time after Jefferson was shown a straight red card for serious foul play.

Despite efforts from Marius Sumudica’s men to try and avoid defeat, Sivasspor held on to their lead to clinch all three points.

The victory moved the Braves to the ninth spot on the Super Lig table after gathering 22 points from 17 games.

Kayode featured for 78 minutes before he was replaced by Ivory Coast international Arouna Kone while Gradel was on parade for the entirety of the game.

Gradel teamed up with the Sivas Stadium outfit in the summer of 2020 after ending his two-year stay with French side .

The winger has bagged six goals and set up another five strikes in 23 appearances across all competitions this season.

Kayode, meanwhile, has featured in 18 games for Sivasspor in the current campaign, scoring five goals and providing one assist.

The and the Ivory Coast internationals will be expected to continue their impressive performances when the Braves take on Adana Demirspor in a Turkish Cup tie on January 12.