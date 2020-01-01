KAS Eupen confirm Musona loan extension

The Zimbabwe international forward has agreed to extend his deal which will keep him at the Belgian First Division A outfit until the end of next term

KAS Eupen have confirmed an extension to Knowledge Musona’s loan deal which will see him remain at the club until the end of next season.

The striker arrived from another Belgian top-flight club on a temporary loan deal in the second half of last term, to provide Benat San Jose with more attacking options.

Musona who had previously featured for Oostende, impressed in his seven appearances for the Pandas – scoring twice before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be recalled he made a scoring league debut as they played out a 1-1 draw against SC Charleroi at the Kehrweg Stadium.

“Zimbabwean international Knowledge Musona will continue to play for KAS Eupen in the coming season,” a statement from Eupen website read.

“KAS Eupen has agreed with the RSC Anderlecht and Knowledge Musona to extend the loan of Knowledge Musona.

“The 30-year-old attacking player was loaned to KAS Eupen by RSC Anderlecht for the second half of the season at the beginning of the year.

“Before the championship stopped, the 27-time Zimbabwean international played seven games for KAS Eupen and scored 2 goals.

“He scored the first goal in his first encounter with KAS Eupen. In the Kehrweg Stadium, Knowledge Musona scored against SC Charleroi in the 10th minute to score 1-1.”

Before the loan deal was assured, Musona was tipped for a return to the Premier Soccer League with and former club showing interest to land the veteran hitman, according to his agent Mike Makaab.

“There’s no team in that has enquired about Musona’s situation. We don’t know what will happen when the season resumes. Is he still interested in coming back to South Africa?” Makaab asked Isolezwe.

“I think any player will never have doubts to play in a league that’s stable and that’s why I can’t rule out a move back to the .

“He has a good contract in terms of money with Anderlecht. He has worked hard for that. Therefore he can’t make huge changes in his salary.

“Well, there were South African teams [that showed interest in January] but there was nothing serious because we never sat down and discussed Musona.”

With this, the 30-year-old would be hoping to help the Pandas to a successful campaign next season, after a 13th-place finish this term.