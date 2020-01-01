Karl Toko Ekambi unfazed by Lyon's low Ligue 1 position

The Villarreal loanee is confident Les Gones will bounce back from their poor form in the French top-flight

Karl Toko Ekambi has stressed that there is "no additional pressure" at after a poor run of form in has seen them placed outside the top 10.

Les Gones are winless in their last four matches, drawing two and losing two, which has subsequently dropped them down to 11th place, seven points from the final qualification spot.

Ahead of Friday's clash away to 15th-placed Metz, loanee Toko Ekambi is upbeat that things will change as there's still enough time to make up for the lost ground.

"There is no additional pressure, no. Maybe the ranking position is unfavourable, but we remain in four competitions," the 27-year old International told the media.

"We are aware that the situation in the league is delicate but there are still a lot of points to take (13 matches, 39 points available).

"We know that we are strong. We are not mad. We know what to do. We are trusted."

Toko Ekambi has featured seven times in all competitions for Lyon since joining on loan from Villarreal in January, having a hand in four goals (two goals, two assists).