Karl Toko Ekambi and Nabil El Zhar on target as Villarreal defeat Leganes

The Cameroon and Morocco internationals scored for their respective teams at the Estadio de la Ceramica

Karl Toko Ekambi and Nabil El Zhar were on the scoresheet as defeated 2-1 in Sunday’s Spanish game.

The Yellow Submarine responded to their loss against , who dumped them out of the Uefa with Carlos Bacca opening the scoring in the 64th minute.

With 10 minutes left to play, Toko Ekambi doubled the lead after an assist from Santi Cazorla.

El Zhar was introduced for Oscar in the 71st minute and scored the consolation goal for his side from the penalty spot.

Toko Ekambi made way for Gerard Moreno in the 89th minute while 's sensational Samuel Chukwueze was replaced with six minutes left to play.

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo, who ended up with the losing side, featured for the entire duration of the match and was cautioned in the game.

The result saw Villarreal climb to 14th spot while Leganes dropped to 12th place on the table.

Toko Ekambi has 17 goals in all competitions this season and he will hope to replicate his impressive club performances for in the 2019 in , slated for June and July.

The Indomitable Lions are in Group F alongside Benin, and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, Nabil El Zhar’s are paired in Group D along with , Namibia and .