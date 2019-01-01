Karim Adeyemi: Potential Super Eagle fires nine-man Liefering past SV Horn

The 17-year-old German-Nigerian prodigy inspired his team to victory against SV Horn with a goal and two assists

Karim Adeyemi’s goal and a pair of assists powered nine-man Liefering to a 3-2 triumph over Horn in Friday’s Austrian Erste Liga clash.

Before the fixture, Bo Svensson’s men were winless after three games but it was Csaba Bukta who put Liefering ahead at the Red Bull Arena.

Adeyemi beat Andree Neumayer with his blistering speed before teeing up Bukta who fired past goalkeeper Sebastian Gessl.

’s Michael Cheukoua equalised for Horn in the 34th minute after profiting from clumsy defending by Svensson’s defenders.

However, the German-Nigerian restored his side’s lead by firing past Gessl after breezing past his marker in the 64th minute.

Four minutes later, the 17-year-old, who was a thorn in the visitors’ side, set up Mohamed Aly Camara for the third.

With 10 minutes left to play, Ercan Kara reduced Horn’s deficit with a header off Thomas Salamon’s corner kick.

Things got worse for Liefering as Benjamin Sesko was sent off a few seconds after replacing man-of-the-match Adeyemi for a serious foul play.

Referee Achim Untergasser then showed Youba Diarra the way out after his second caution in the 88th minute.

Born to a Nigerian father Abiodun Adeyemi and a Romanian mother, Karim - who is eligible to represent - is a key figure in the U17 squad.

He recently received the Fritz Walter Medal as Germany’s best U17 talent.