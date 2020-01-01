Kane set to be out until May, says Mourinho

The Spurs boss expects his star striker to miss the next three months, setting the club's penultimate league match as a possible comeback date

Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane will not return to action for until at least May, in a blow for both club and country.

Spurs striker Kane sustained a hamstring injury on New Year's Day in a defeat to Southampton and has been out of action since, having undergone surgery.

Initially, it was expected Kane would be out until April and the 26-year-old has already begun his rehabilitation process.

However, Mourinho has cast doubt on that prognosis, revealing he does not expect captain Kane to be able to play again until at least May 9-10, with Spurs scheduled to face in their penultimate match of the season, with their final league opponents on May 17.

"The Leicester match," said Mourinho, whose side face in an replay on Wednesday, when he was asked about Kane's return.

"Maybe we need that match for something. To be fourth, to be fifth, to be sixth. Maybe he can help us in this match. I hope. Is that the best-case scenario at the moment? Yes, I think so."

If Mourinho's prediction proves correct, it means Kane will only be able to play in two league fixtures prior to joining up with Gareth Southgate's England squad for .

England are in action in two warm-up fixtures in early June - against and Romania respectively - before facing in their opening Euro 2020 fixture on June 14.

The national team's issues are of little concern to Mourinho, however.

"It's a problem for [Gareth] Southgate and for [the England assistant manager] Steve Holland, not for me," he added. "How would I feel if I were England manager? I don't know. I'm not."

Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League, four points shy of and the final qualifying spot.

They resume league action following the new winter break on February 16 with a visit to .