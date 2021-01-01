Kane injury fears raised as Tottenham star limps off after two-goal turn against Everton

The England international had to come off in the dying moments of the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park

Harry Kane injury fears have been raised as the Tottenham star limped off the pitch after his two-goal turn against Everton on Thursday night.

Kane scored both of Spurs' goals during their 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, with Gylfi Sigurdsson also scoring twice for the Toffees.

In addition to lamenting more dropped points in his team's top-four bid, Jose Mourinho was left sweating on the fitness of a prized asset after Kane was forced to withdraw due to an apparent injury in stoppage time.