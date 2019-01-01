Kane gets in Liverpool team ahead of Firmino but world-record fee would be required – Murphy

The former Reds midfielder believes a star striker currently on the books at Tottenham would be a welcome addition at Anfield or Manchester City

Harry Kane would get into the side ahead of Roberto Firmino, says former Reds star Danny Murphy, but a world-record transfer package would be required to free the striker from .

There is no suggestion that Jurgen Klopp would be in the market for another frontman and finding the funds required to enter into talks with Spurs would also prove problematic for those at Anfield.

There is, however, no doubt that a prolific presence such as Kane would take the attacking threat posed by the Reds to even greater heights.

Murphy concedes as much, with it also suggested that reigning Premier League champions would welcome the captain onto their books as they start to look beyond a record-breaking spell for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium.

“Liverpool or City, would he get in both teams?” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

“Would Liverpool and City fans take Harry Kane now?

“I think Harry Kane would get in Liverpool’s team ahead of Firmino, because I think he’d score more goals. I love Firmino but he’s not Harry Kane.

“And I think with Aguero being nearly 32, I think City fans would welcome Harry Kane with open arms.

“That’s not to say he’s better than Aguero, City fans aren’t going to have that argument, it’s not about that.

“But right now if Harry Kane was on the shopping list, would City fans be happy?

“What would he cost? That’s another question. Because you’ve got FFP as well. It could be a world record.”

Tottenham are understandably reluctant to consider the thought of parting with Kane at present as he remains a talismanic presence in north London and is tied to a long-term contract.

It has, however, been suggested that tangible success will be required in order to keep an academy graduate on the club’s books, with the ambition of a global superstar expected to see his head turned at some stage if major silverware remains elusive.

Kane has scored 174 goals in just 267 appearances for Spurs and is already into double figures for the current campaign as he remains a model of consistency in a side struggling to find a spark in 2019-20 under Mauricio Pochettino.