'Kane can fulfil his ambitions at Tottenham' - Wenger suggests Man Utd-linked striker should stay put

The legendary former Arsenal head coach has urged the England international to carefully consider his next move

Harry Kane can fulfil his ambitions at Tottenham, according to Arsene Wenger, who has suggested that the Manchester United-linked striker might be better off staying put.

Kane's future at Spurs has been a topic of much debate in recent months, despite the fact he still has over three years left to run on his current contract.

United are reportedly plotting a big-money summer swoop for the 27-year-old, who has made no secret of his desire to win trophies, but Wenger believes he can still achieve his silverware goals in north London.

What's been said?

“Tottenham are in a position where they can be ambitious and we should maybe not judge only today’s situation," the former Arsenal manager told beIN Sports.

“Tottenham was top of the league in December. There were a few times when they were top of the league when I was still at Arsenal.

“He is the only one who can assess the situation. A player like that is always solicited by other clubs and always has to assess his situation.

“He was until now a real top leader at Tottenham. He’s a top leader in the English national team. I respect highly his commitment and his quality.

“What I like today is he could play basically as a number 10 because the quality of his assists and the speed of his vision, and the execution of his speed on long balls is exceptional.”

Are any other clubs chasing Kane?

If United do not look to negotiate a deal for Kane this summer, the England international could have another option open to him at the highest level in Spain.

It has been reported that Real Madrid could make a move for Kane as Zinedine Zidane seeks to bolster his attacking ranks, with the Blancos potentially having funds free to broker a transfer after not spending over the past year.

Could Kane still win a trophy with Spurs in 2020-21?

Tottenham's first full season under Mourinho has been a turbulent one, to say the least, with the highs of reaching the Premier League summit in November quickly giving way to the lows of slipping out of the top four and exiting both the FA Cup and Europa League.

However, Spurs are just three points adrift of the Champions League places with nine matches still to play, and they also have a Carabao Cup final against Manchester City to look forward to.

If Spurs can shock the Premier League leaders at Wembley on April 25 and end their 13-year wait for tangible success, Kane might yet be persuaded to remain on their books for at least one more year.

Kane's overall record for Tottenham

Whatever Kane's final decision turns out to be, his status as a Spurs legend has long been confirmed.

Article continues below

He has hit 215 goals in 327 appearances for the club to date, putting him second in their all-time scoring list behind Jimmy Greaves.

Kane has also won the Premier League's Golden Boot on two occasions, while becoming only the third player in the competition's history to score over 20 goals in four consecutive seasons.

Further reading