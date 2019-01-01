Kamano scores as Bordeaux claim Atlantique derby bragging rights over Nantes

The 23-year-old inspired the Girondins to victory with his maiden goal in Ligue 1 this campaign

Francois Kamano scored the first goal as beat 2-0 in Sunday's Atlantique derby.

Kamano finished off an assist from Hwang Ui-jo in the 37th minute to put the Girondins in control at the Matmut Atlantique.

The effort was the Guinea international's first goal in his 10th appearance this season.

Kamano was on parade for the duration to help Bordeaux compound Nantes' woes with their third straight defeat in the French top-flight.

's Samuel Kalu did not feature in the encounter but his compatriot Josh Maja came on as an 84th-minute substitute for Bordeaux while Moses Simon was in action from start to finish for Nantes.

Despite the loss, Nantes remain third on the Ligue 1 table while the Girondins climbed to seventh with 18 points after 12 matches.