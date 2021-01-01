Kamaldeen: Liverpool interested in reported Manchester United target - Nordsjaelland coach Pedersen

The English giants are the latest to be linked with a move for the Ghana international

Nordsjaelland boss Flemming Pedersen has stated Liverpool have entered the race for the signature of Ghana starlet Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The 19-year-old attacker has reportedly attracted interest from Dutch champions Ajax, Manchester United and German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, while French fold Olympique Lyonnais and Belgian side Club Brugge have also been linked. He has caught the eye of scouts with a series of fine performances in the Danish Superliga.

Liverpool have been recently speculated to have shown interest in the Ghanaian.

"That's a really good question. Ajax is perhaps the safe choice where he will definitely get plenty of playing time," Pedersen told TV3 Sport.

"[Manchester] United, Liverpool and others are in the race. Well, I also know Kamal so well that when he is pressured, he automatically takes the next step as well.

"And with the personality and mentality he has, there I will never ever say it will be too big a leap, for he is extraordinary."

On Wednesday, Kamaldeen was in action for Nordsjaelland in their penultimate match of the season.

Once again, he did not miss a chance to impress as he set up his side's opening goal in what ended in a 2-1 victory over Randers.

With nothing to play for in their final game, it has been speculated the club would leave him out of their squad, so not to risk an injury that could scupper his likely move away.

"You could well assume that," Pedersen replied when questioned about such a move.

"I cannot stand here to say that I expect him to be here next season because there is so much talk about him.

"That's completely understandable, and I myself helped hype him last spring when he made his debut. But we have to see what happens."

Article continues below

Kamaldeen has scored 10 goals in 28 matches in the Superliga this season, sitting as Nordsjaelland's top scorer.

Wednesday's effort took his assist tally to five.

Former Nordsjaelland teammate and current international colleague Mohammed Kudus, who left the Danish side for Ajax last summer, has urged the 19-year-old to snub the likes of Manchester United for a career with the Dutch side.