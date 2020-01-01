Kalou: Ex-Chelsea star pays homage to dad after bagging university degree

Following his latest academic milestone, the former Cote d’Ivoire star has reverenced his late father for his teachings

Former Cote d’Ivoire and star Salomon Kalou reminisced on his late father’s life lessons after bagging a university degree.

The 35-year-old is preparing for life after the beautiful game as he was awarded a degree in Business Administration from ’s Business School.



Nevertheless, the and winner took to social media to relive his late father’s teachings. Kalou’s dad Antoine passed away in 2016.

Everything my dad taught me « embraced the knowledge. appreciate it. If you keep your fists closed ,nothing can come in .You got what you got , but you can’t get any more. But You wanna see what happens if your hands are open » to that I say Amen .Wherever u at👀🤲🏾 @eclyon 🎓 pic.twitter.com/94DFU32BC1 — Salomon Kalou (@salomonkalou) September 14, 2020

“Everything my dad taught me « embraced the knowledge. appreciate it. If you keep your fists closed, nothing can come in. You got what you got, but you can’t get any more. But You wanna see what happens if your hands are open » to that I say Amen. Wherever you at,” he tweeted.

The forward joined Brasileirao side Botafogo as a free agent after announcing his departure from side after a six-year spell.

Before leaving the Olympiastadion, Kalou was punished for posting a video showing him disobeying many of the German football league's (DFL) safety measures upon his return to training with Hertha.

He began his professional career at before moving to Chelsea after three seasons in the Eredivisie.

In , he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell – winning the Champions League, one Premier League title, four FA Cups, a League Cup and the FA Community Shield.

On the international scene, he marked his debut in a 1–0 friendly win over Guinea on 6 February 2007 and went a step further scoring 28 times in 97 appearances for the Elephants.