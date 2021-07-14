There has been unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces and the Safa boss' hopes are on Amakhosi to give the nation something to cheer about

Safa president Danny Jordaan believes “South Africa seriously needs some positive lift” and Kaizer Chiefs could hand the country that by winning the Caf Champions League.

Chiefs face Al Ahly in Saturday’s Champions League final at the neutral Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco on Saturday night.

With violent protests and looting currently rocking parts of South Africa, Jordaan believes Chiefs have the power to help ease the tension.

“This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this edition,” Jordaan told the Safa website.

“There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions League would give South Africans some really much-needed good news.

“To the technical team [of Kaizer Chiefs], support staff and players, I want to wish you all the best in Morocco. You have come this far, so go there and enjoy yourself.

"Make the country proud. South Africa seriously needs some positive lift.

‘’Believe in yourself and play for the club’s badge, your country, family and for your careers. In Kaizer Chiefs we believe.”

If Chiefs win the Champions League, they will join Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as the only South African clubs to win Africa's premier club competitions.

Jordaan also took time to salute Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung for the “tremendous work” he has done in South African football.

‘“Kaizer has done tremendous work for South African football and winning the Caf Champions League title will be a befitting reward for the hard work he has dedicated to the game. He is an icon of South African football and I am wishing him all the best,’’ added Jordaan.

Amakhosi’s bid to be crowned African champions face a huge stumbling block in the shape of nine-time winners Al Ahly, who are the current titleholders.

