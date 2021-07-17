Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is a historical day as Amakhosi seek a maiden Caf Champions League title while the Red Devils want a record-extending 10th crown

Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly cross swords at Casablanca’s Stade Mohamed V Stadium in a bid for the African championship on Saturday.

It is a clash between teams with contrasting records on the continent.

For Al Ahly, they have won the Champions League on nine occasions before and are chasing history to be crowned champions for a record-extending 10th title.

They come up against Amakhosi who will be making a maiden appearance in the Champions League final in a season they participated in the group stage for the first time ever.

Interestingly, Al Ahly are under the tutelage of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane who has three South Africans in his backroom staff.

Mosimane led the Cairo giants to a ninth Champions League title last season which was his first term at the club.

Game Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly Date Saturday, July 17 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1