There will be some South African flavour in both teams as Amakhosi and the Cairo giants are set to cross swords in the Champions League final

Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono is torn between Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly, who clash in Saturday’s Caf Champions League final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The match will see Jomo Cosmos legends Pitso Mosimane and Arthur Zwane plotting against each other while sitting on the benches of Al Ahly and Chiefs, respectively.

Since Mosimane is South African and his backroom staff is composed of three other compatriots, Sono is undecided on who to support on the night.

“As a South African, when it comes to football I would like Kaizer Chiefs to win,” said Sono as per Sowetan Live.

“But when it comes to those two coaches I want both of them to win. There’s no comparison. Club coaches, he [Mosimane] one of the best in Africa now.

“It doesn’t get bigger than that, especially in Africa. And it makes us as the Cosmos family proud and humble to see two of our products as coaches qualifying to the highest final in Africa.”

Both Mosimane and Zwane started their professional careers at Jomo Cosmos, the club Sono owns and coaches.

Mosimane even had three stints as an Ezenkosi player while Zwane had two spells at the club, which is now struggling for promotion from the National First Division.

“We don’t want to take the glory, but in life it’s where you started. It started at Cosmos,” Sono added.

“Arthur Zwane we sent to Santos in Brazil. So he learned a trade, playing for Cosmos and watching how we do things, and then also overseas at Santos. Pitso also went overseas to Greece.

“They learned a lot. They came back as strong human beings with different cultures in their football knowledge. And we feel very proud. We are saying we might be in the second division [National First Division] but Cosmos is a seed.

“It’s a seed that you throw in the desert – it takes time to grow but in the end when it does grow from a small tree it will end up in the final of the Africa Cup.”

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane will be bidding for his third Champions League crown as a coach and a second successive while in charge of Al Ahly.

As for Chiefs, their players Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro have won it before while they were at Sundowns under Mosimane in 2016.

