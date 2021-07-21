Reported Kaizer Chiefs target Zungu part of Amiens workforce - Vice-president Mulazzi

The gifted midfield maestro has been ordered to return to the French side after a spell with Rangers

Amiens SC vice-president Luigi Mulazzi has fired a warning at Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu, who is linked with Kaizer Chiefs.

The 28-year-old central midfielder is yet to report for pre-season training at the French Ligue 2 side following a loan spell at Scottish giants Rangers.

Zungu spent the 2020/21 campaign with Rangers where they clinched their first Scottish Premiership title since 2011.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is currently back home in South Africa and he is rumoured to be close to joining Chiefs with the Soweto giants free to sign new players after the club's Fifa transfer ban ended on July 1.

However, Mulazzi has made it clear Zungu remains their player and he instructed the Duduza-born player to return to the club.

"He is part of the workforce, he is an employee of Amiens SC. He must be present at his workplace," Mulazzi said on Courrier Picard.

Zungu still has one year left on his contract with Amiens with the club nicknamed the Slayers expected to fight for promotion to Ligue 1 during the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

Recent rumours have indicated Chiefs are looking to sign Zungu, who flourished for Bafana under Amakhosi's new head coach Stuart Baxter.

Zungu was arguably South Africa's best player at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt as Baxter guided Bafana to the quarter-finals.

Article continues below

It has been said that the British tactician is keen to work with Zungu at the Naturena-based giants hence the club is interested in the former University of Pretoria player.

Amiens have reportedly put a massive a £2.7 million (R54m) price tag on Zungu which may prove a stumbling block for Chiefs if they decide to pursue the gifted player.

The Slayers are set to start the 2021/22 Ligue 2 term with a clash against AJ Auxerre on July 24.