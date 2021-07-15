Kaizer Chiefs' Mashiane reveals Caf Champions League final promise to his mother

The 23-year-old believes Amakhosi can defy the odds and lift their maiden continental title

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Happy Mashiane has revealed he had a call with his mother before leaving for Morocco to play Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final.

The Soweto heavyweights will be playing the defending champions on Saturday in Casablanca, aiming at bagging their first continental crown. Amakhosi made it to the last two after eliminating Wydad Casablanca while the Red Devils qualified after defeating Esperance de Tunis.

The midfielder is expected to be among those who will make the first 11 and remains hopeful of a successful outing.

What did Mashiane tell his mother?

"Before I left South Africa I was on a call with my mum and I promised her I will do my best and make her proud. I promised her I will bring it home and I need to make sure I keep my promise," Mashiane told Iol.

"We have worked very hard to reach the final. We now just need to work extra hard. We promised many many people that we're going to take this thing back home. We will work extra hard."

Will it be easy without the fans?

"Playing a final where there are no supporters is not something we are going to get used to because football is a game where the supporters need to be there for us to feel the atmosphere," Mashiane continued.

"So playing the final without them is not great because when you have supporters after every attempt, maybe regaining the ball, there will be a crowd who will cheer, and that makes you want to do better. So without the supporters, it won't be easy but we will work extra hard."

How was the trip to North Africa?

"We just arrived not so long ago at night. The weather is humid and hot and we had to adjust. Things are going quite well for now," the 23-year-old stated.

"The trip was fine, but it's just too long. You do get tired and most of the time you must just walk around and stretch to get used to traveling. We do feel the vibe. There were people waiting for us at the airport, so we can feel the vibe."

