Kaizer Chiefs: Comparing the 2001 & 2021 Glamour Boys

On Saturday night, Amakhosi take on nine-time African champions Al Ahly in the 2021 final, a one-off game at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca

Twenty years after their only previous continental success - in the African Cup Winners' Cup - Kaizer Chiefs will be desperate to add the Caf Champions League title to their trophy cabinet.

Similarities

In some ways, the 2021 campaign has been similar to that of 2001's, in terms of Amakhosi having ridden their luck to a fair degree, and having scraped through by narrow margins at several points of the competition.

This was the case in the opening round of the 2001 competition, when the Glamour Boys edged past Reunion minnows US Stade Tamponnaise by a 3-2 margin, drawing the first leg match 1-1 away from home and winning 2-1 in Soweto.

In this season's Champions League, Chiefs again made hard work of the opening rounds - scraping through 1-0 on aggregate over two games against both PWD Bamenda (Cameroon) and Primeiro de Agosto (Angola).

The Soweto side did manage to breeze through to a 5-0 aggregate win over Sunshine SC of the Seychelles in the second round of the 2001 campaign, but another tight tie was ahead in the quarter-finals as they overcame Ismaily of Egypt - needing the away goals rule to advance after a 0-0 home draw and a 1-1 stalemate away.

Co-incidentally, it was Arthur Zwane, now assistant coach at Chiefs, who scored the all-important away goal in Egypt.

By that stage of the competition in 2001, the Glamour Boys were starting to build up some steam, and they saw off Club Africain convincingly in the semi-finals with a 3-0 aggregate win (2-0 at home, 1-0 away), before going on to the final where they beat Angolan outfit Interclube 2-1 on aggregate (1-1 away, 1-0 at home) to claim the cup.



This time around, the Sowetan side seem to have found some of their best form right at the end of the domestic season, and in the semi-final stage of the Champions League, where they saw off one of Africa's strongest teams, Wydad Casablanca.

Differences

There are several big differences 20 years on in what has been the first time the club has gone past the group phase of the Champions League.

For starters, the Cup Winners Cup (now the Confederation Cup) is the ‘B’ prize – the main prize, in which the cream of the continent compete, is the Champions League.

Overcoming, with respect, a small team like Interclube, is an entirely different prospect to having to beat Africa’s undisputed most successful side, Al Ahly.

And from Chiefs’ own perspective, the atmosphere at Naturena in 2021 is a lot different to what it was two decades back, when they won the BP Top Eight, the Coca Cola Cup and the Caf Cup Winners Cup under Muhsin Ertugral.

At that point, the Soweto giants were at the peak of their powers, and although Mamelodi Sundowns had begun to stamp their authority in the PSL, Chiefs were still the team to beat.

In those days, there was air of confidence, even of arrogance, about the Chiefs camp.

These days, there are feelings of a fallen giant up against the ropes, trying to fight its way out of the corner.

And so while it would be a significantly bigger achievement to beat Al Ahly and win Africa’s biggest club prize, it can be argued that the very future of the club, or at least the direction which it will take, is currently on the line after six years without any trophy success, making Saturday’s final one of Chiefs’ biggest ever matches.