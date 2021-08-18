Kaizer Chiefs' Blom opens up about unfamiliar right-back role under Baxter

The hard-working player foresees a good season for the Soweto giants despite their elimination from the Top 8 competition

Kaizer Chiefs central midfielder Njabulo Blom says he will give his all and cement his place in the side this season after being played in an unfamiliar right-back position by coach Stuart Baxter.

The 21-year-old player started as a right-back for the Soweto giants in their MTN8 quarter-final match against Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend and Chiefs suffered a 2-1 loss on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

This came as a surprise as Blom was Amakhosi's best midfielder last season and he picked up the Man of the Match award after Chiefs' win over Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup clash earlier this month.

Blom, who was nurtured in the Chiefs academy before being promoted to the club's first team in 2019, stated that he will take it as a learning experience.

“I always appreciate the game time that I get because I know it is important for me as I’m still growing and have a lot to learn. So I take it as a learning experience,” Blom told the club's media department.

Blom struggled defensively as the Soweto-born player was targeted by Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Lyle Lakay in a game which was played at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

However, the Bafana Bafana international was impressed with his overlapping runs which saw him grab an assist when his delightful cross was headed home by Bernard Parker for Chiefs' first goal.

“Whether they play me as a midfielder or right-back, for me it is like giving my best every game that I get. For me, as a young player, it gives me confidence and it helps me to even work harder," he continued.

Blom feels that the team is heading in the right direction this season and he is determined to help the team win some trophies with the new PSL season set to start this weekend.

“I think as a team we did well in both games. We know where we are going and we are willing to go far. We are working hard at training, listening to the coach’s instructions," he added.

“We are willing to work hard this season to get good results and win some trophies.”

Chiefs are scheduled to start their PSL campaign with a clash against Mpumalanga-based side TS Galaxy at 2010 Fifa World Cup venue Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.