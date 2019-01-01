Kaizer Chiefs' alternative home ground to host 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final

The final of the lucrative tournament will take place at Amakhosi's alternative home ground in Durban

The Premier Soccer League ( ) has revealed the venue and date for the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup final.

The encounter is set to take place at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Moses Mabhida Stadium on December 14.

The four semi-finalists , , and will battle for the two available spots in the final.

The first semi-final match will be played on November 23 with Arrows hosting Sundowns at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.

While Kaizer Chiefs are set to play host to Maritzburg United at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on November 24.

Last season's Telkom Knockout final was played at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

FC, who were the underdogs, stunned a much-fancied side to clinch the title.

The Telkom Knockout final will return to the Moses Mabhida Stadium for the first time since 2015 when Sundowns defeated Chiefs to lift the trophy.

The PSL made the announcement on their official Twitter page:

