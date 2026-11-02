Kai Havertz makes history! Arsenal star breaks Man City icon record to become ALL-TIME top German scorer in Premier League

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Kai Havertz has officially etched his name into the Premier League history books after becoming the most prolific German player the competition has ever seen. The Arsenal forward reached the landmark during a historic win over Liverpool at Anfield, moving past a modern Manchester City legend in the process.

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A landmark strike at Anfield

Havertz secured the milestone just 16 minutes into Sunday's clash on Merseyside. The attacker tapped the ball home to seal a 1-0 triumph for his side and take his overall Premier League tally to 46 goals.

That early finish allowed him to leapfrog former Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan at the top of the German scoring charts. It marked his third league goal of the current campaign and his 27th across all competitions in Arsenal colours.

The strike also carried massive collective significance for the Gunners. Havertz's decisive intervention officially ended Arsenal's agonising 14-year wait for a league victory at Anfield.

Snapping the scoreless streak

The match-winner arrived at a crucial time for the forward on a personal level. Before Sunday's breakthrough, he had endured a frustrating nine-game drought across all competitions.

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This dry spell was his longest barren run since an identical streak between October and November 2023. Fittingly, he ended that previous drought in similar fashion, netting the decisive goal in a 1-0 away win at Brentford.

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He has proven to be a clinical difference-maker for Arsenal this term. This was already his second game-winning strike of the Premier League season, a figure that surpasses his entire total of match-winners from the previous campaign.

Joining an elite German club

Havertz built the foundation of his record-breaking tally in west London. He registered 19 league goals during his stint with Chelsea from 2020 to 2023, a period highlighted by his famous Champions League final winner.

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The Arsenal star now sits above a prestigious group of compatriots in the domestic record books. Brighton's Pascal Gross occupies third place with 34 goals, sitting just ahead of former Emirates playmaker Mesut Ozil on 33.

Tottenham favourite Jurgen Klinsmann boasts 29 goals, while Chelsea title-winner Michael Ballack finished his English career with 17. Meanwhile, international team-mate Florian Wirtz - who struck the woodwork on Sunday - sits on five goals for Liverpool.

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Breaking the Anfield curse

Finding his scoring touch against the Reds has historically been a difficult task for Havertz. This was only his second goal in 12 career appearances against Liverpool, with his sole previous strike arriving for Chelsea in August 2021.

Armed with a new Premier League milestone and renewed confidence in front of goal, the attacker will look to build on this vital momentum. Snapping his personal drought while ending Arsenal's long-standing Anfield curse ensures he remains a pivotal figure for the club moving forward.