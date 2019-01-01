Juventus vs Frosinone: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Bianconeri are 11 points clear at the top of Serie A - and with European action looming, they may opt to field a much-changed side

With a Champions League trip to Atletico Madrid on the near horizon, Juventus face something of a small dilemma when they host Frosinone in Serie A on Friday.

The Scudetto holders are way out in front at the top of the table once more, 11 points clear of nearest rivals Napoli after 23 games.

Their retention of the Italian top-flight title looks set to be a foregone conclusion – but their hunt for further European success remains somewhat elusive.

As such, the Bianconeri may opt to field an understrength side in Turin with an eye on the trip to Spain – but would the relegation-threatened Frosinone outfit be able to snatch a surprise win as a result?

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or livestreamed. However, Goal will be providing minute-by-minute coverage of the encounter on our live blog.

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus squad Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Chiellini, Cancelo, Rugani, Caceres, Spinazzola, Barzagli, De Sciglio, Bonucci Midfielders Bernadeschi, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur Forwards Mandzukic, Ronaldo, Costa, Dybala, Kean

With Alex Sandro suspended following his yellow card last time out, Leonardo Spinazzola looks set to be the man to step in at left-back for the hosts.

Juan Cuadrado remains injured for Massimiliano Allegri's side, with Douglas Costa also a doubt.

Potential Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Caceres, Spinazzola; Bernadeschi, Khedira, Pjanic, Costa; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Position Frosinone players Goalkeepers Sportiello, Iacobucci Defenders Goldaniga, Salamon, Capuano, Krajnc, Molinaro Midfielders Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Cassata, Beghetto, Viviani, Sammarco, Gori, Valzania Forwards Ciano, Ciofani, Paganini, Pinamonti, Trotta

With relegation to Serie B growing an increasingly likely prospect, Frosinone will be hopeful that Daniel Ciofani can fire them to consecutive wins after they beat Sampdoria on Sunday.

Federico Dionisi, Stefan Simic and Paolo Ghiglione all remain sidelined for the visitors.

Potential Frosinone starting XI: Sportiello; Goldaniga, Salamon, Capuano; Zampano, Chibsah, Maiello, Cassata, Beghetto; Ciano, Ciofani.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Having banished the ignominy of their Coppa Italia quarter-final exit to Atalanta with six goals in their last two games, Juventus appear to be firing on all cylinders once more.

The Serie A league leaders are ahead of nearest rivals Napoli by a margin of almost four victories, with their retention of the Scudetto almost seeming a foregone conclusion as the season approaches its late stages.

However, away from domestic concerns, Massimiliano Allegri is looking to deliver Champions League success for the first time in charge of the Bianconeri, having been defeated in the final twice before.

With the arrival of the talismanic creative presence of Cristiano Ronaldo up front, the former Milan boss likely feels that this season could represent his best chance of European glory yet.

They resume their charge for the title with a last-16 first-leg trip to Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano, the home of this season’s final.

As such, they arguably have bigger fish to fry than their visitors on Friday, as relegation-threatened Frosinone make the journey to Turin.

19th in the league, the Lazio-based side are looking down the barrel of the relegation gun, though a vital three points against Sampdoria last time out may have given them a spring in their step.

Up front, captain Daniel Ciofani remains their arguably most devastating presence in attack – and with the likely chance of a changed back four for Juve as they look to preserve their strength for the journey to Spain next week, they could find themselves with a better chance than many expect to deliver an upset.