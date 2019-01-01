Juventus teenager Kean breaks Balotelli's Serie A record as scoring streak continues

The Juventus teenager wrote himself into the Serie A history books when he made it four games in a row in which he has scored

Moise Kean became the youngest player to score in four consecutive games in the era of three points for a win, surpassing Mario Balotelli's record on Saturday.

star Kean is often compared to Balotelli, who netted in three straight games in 2009, and he extended his fine run of form with the opening goal away to .

Having netted against , and , Kean opened the scoring 30 minutes into Saturday's encounter. A shot from Joao Cancelo looked to be on target but Kean was alert and clever enough to divert the ball away from the dive of goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

Should Juve avoid defeat at SPAL, they will become Serie A champions for the eighth year in a row, breaking the league's record for the fastest title triumph.

Kean's emergence has helped Juve's sprint towards the finish line, with star forward Cristiano Ronaldo having recently missed games due to injury.

The captain was rested against SPAL but, as he did with a late winner against AC Milan last week, Kean has filled in admirably.

Kean was the subject of alleged racist abuse during a Serie A game at Cagliari, in which he scored, with Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci criticised for suggesting the striker was partly for blame.

The 19-year-old has also broken into the team this year, scoring in back-to-back qualifiers during March's international break.

Kean's latest record will only enhance the hype around the teenager, who broke onto the scene by becoming the first player born in the 21st century to find the net in one of Europe's top five leagues last month.

Goal understands Juventus have made tying the striker, who now has seven goals from 11 games this season, to a new contract a top priority before his current one expires at the end of the season.

He was recently fined €2,000 for diving during a win over Cagliari, while an investigation has been opened after he was subjected to alleged racist abuse when he scored in the 85th minute.