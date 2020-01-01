Juventus target Milik close to the exit at Napoli, admits director

The Poland international has battled back from injury hell to star for the Italian side, but he has been tipped to leave this summer

sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has admitted that Arkadiusz Milik is nearing the exit at San Paolo, with the club doubtful they can retain the striker's services.

Milik, 26, joined Napoli from in 2016 after an impressive spell in the Dutch top flight.

Injury, however, ruined what was a promising start to life at his new club, with Milik suffering two cruciate ligament tears in the space of less than 12 months following his arrival in .

The international was finally able to complete a full season in the Napoli first XI in 2018-19, scoring 20 goals in all competitions; and in 2019-20 he is the side's top scorer in Serie A with 10 strikes.

That return to form has not gone unnoticed, with and among the sides linked with Milik's services once the current term comes to an end.

Speaking shortly before Wednesday's clash with , Giuntoli recognised that the striker, whose current deal expires next June, is likely to move on in the coming weeks.

"Right now it's looking more likely he will be sold than will agree to a new contract," the director signalled to Sky Sport.

"Milik is a very good player, he has not yet signed an extension with us and so he is appealing to many clubs. It can't be a surprise that there are teams interested."

Maurizio Sarri's Scudetto hopefuls are reportedly leading the way in the chase for Milik, and Giuntoli would not be surprised to see him follow the path of Gonzalo Higuain in leaving Napoli for their rivals to the north.

"It's not confirmed, but it wouldn't be shocking," he said of the Old Lady's supposed interest.

Napoli also appear keen not to waste any time on tracking down a replacement up front, with and forward Victor Osimhen a top candidate for a summer arrival.

“Osimhen is a very interesting lad. We do not have any agreements with him or Lille," he added.

"He came to visit the city and see if he likes it, we’re interested in him along with many other clubs."