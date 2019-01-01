Juventus have not approached Guardiola, insists sporting director

The Bianconeri executive denied approaching the Citizens boss, and said his club would wait until all competitions were concluded to get a new coach

have not approached manager Pep Guardiola to replace outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri, according to sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Guardiola had reportedly been heading to Turin but the executive denied any contact had been made, saying the Bianconeri would wait until all competitions had been wrapped up before they’d approach potential candidates.

Allegri will leave the Allianz Stadium after their final game with on Sunday, and Paratici said the club had clear ideas of who would replace him.

“I think we live in a strange world,” Paratici obsereved in an interview with DAZN ahead of Sunday’s match.

“We didn’t have any contact, we never even thought about it, because [Guardiola] is under contract, for a thousand reasons.

“It all seems very strange to me.

“We have clear ideas, we have already said it, we are doing our evaluations, and there are still many competitions in progress. Until all the competitions end, it seems to me right, out of respect for everyone to remain in this situation.”

Paratici also said that his club were in no hurry to sign players, and would wait for a coach to join to allow him to set transfer strategy.

“We will act according to what the new coach’s directives will be.

“Before we move on, we will wait, very calmly. We try to improve every year.”

The sporting director also moved to quell speculation that Paulo Dybala would be moved on this summer.

Rumours are swirling that the international will leave as Juventus look to ally success to their domestic dominance.

Allegri’s final Serie A title is the club’s eighth in a row, but they are still searching for glory in Europe’s premier club competition, which they last won in 1996.

Paratici views Dybala as crucial in that quest, and insisted the player, who signed a new five-year deal in 2017, is going nowhere.

“He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him, the investment we made four years ago and the renewal of the contract is proof of this.

“Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us.”