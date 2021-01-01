Juventus goalkeeper Buffon handed one-match ban for blasphemy

Pitch-side microphones picked up the veteran shot-stopper shouting a phrase that was deemed to be unacceptable

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has been handed a one-match suspension for blasphemy.

Pitchside microphones caught the veteran shot-stopper yelling what was deemed an unacceptable phrase during a match against Parma in December.

Buffon, who serves as backup to Wojciech Szczesny, will now miss Saturday's derby against Torino and was also fined €5,000.

What did Buffon say?

During a match against Parma on December 19, Buffon was shouting at a Juventus defender and used the phrase which in Italian is seen as comparing God to a dog.

With no fans in the stands microphones clearly picked up Buffon's words, which led the Italian FA (FIGC) to launch an investigation.

What was said?

“The Federal Court of Appeal upheld the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor, inflicting one match of disqualification on Gianluigi Buffon,” a statement from the FIGC read.

“The Juventus goalkeeper, sanctioned by the National Federal Court with a fine of €5,000, had been referred for having uttered a sentence containing a blasphemous expression during the match against Parma last December 19."

How has Buffon fared this season?

The legendary goalkeeper returned to his former side in 2019 after a year at PSG, and has been Szczesny's backup over the past two seasons.

This season Buffon has made 10 total appearances, including five starts in Serie A.

The 43-year-old will see his contract expire at the end of the season and his future is unclear. Recent reports have linked him with a move to Napoli or Porto for the 2021-22 campaign.

