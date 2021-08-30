Junior Onana: Bordeaux sign Lille midfielder

The Girondins have confirmed the signing of the Cameroon international from the reigning Ligue 1 champions, Les Dogues

Bordeaux have announced the signing of Junior Onana from fellow French top-flight side Lille.

After one season at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the 21-year-old joins the Girondins on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

With this move, Onana – who boasts one international cap for Cameroon – will remain at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux until 2026.

The youngster joined Lille from Portuguese side Leixoes in 2020, however, his inability to break into the first team saw him loaned to Royal Excel Mouscron in a bid to garner first-team experience.

“The Girondins are proud to announce the recruitment of Junior Onana. The international midfielder has successfully passed his medical before signing a contract for the next five seasons (June 2026),” a statement from Bordeaux website read.

“At the age of 21, our new midfielder started playing football at the Nkufo Academy (Cameroon). He then moved to Europe and joined the youth teams of Leixoes (Portugal).

“In January 2020, Junior discovered Ligue 1 by joining LOSC, a club with which he played a league match against Olympique de Marseille.

“He was then loaned to Mouscron (Jupiler Pro League). His passage is interesting since he participated in 28 games with 2 goals.”

Meanwhile, the club’s technical director Admar Lopes has voiced his delight following the recruitment of the African youngster.

“Junior Onana is a player we know well,” he said.

“He is young and has enormous potential. He is also coming off a very interesting season in the Belgian Division 1.

“He also has a certain versatility since he can evolve as a defensive midfielder. We are very proud to welcome him to our club.”

With this move, Onana becomes the eleventh African in Vladimir Petkovic’s squad. Others include Samuel Kalu (Nigeria), Josh Maja (Nigeria), Abdel Medioub (Algeria), Edson Mexer (Mozambique), Gideon Mensah (Ghana), Issouf Sissokho (Mali), Loic Bessile (Togo), Mehdi Zerkane (Algeria), Sekou Mara (Senegal), and Amadou Traore (Guinea).

After the international window, he is expected to start training with the rest of his new teammates. The Indomitable Lions could make his debut when Bordeaux take on Lens on September 12.

The Girondins are winless in their last six games in all competitions and currently occupy 19th position in the Ligue 1 table having accrued just two points from four outings so far.