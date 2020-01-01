Borussia Dortmund sign Man Utd target Bellingham in €25m deal

The teenage midfielder had also been linked with the Red Devils in recent months, but has opted to continue his development at Westfalenstadion

target Jude Bellingham has completed his move to from .

Dortmund released a video confirming the news via their official Twitter account, with players and staff from across the club singing along to 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles to welcome their new arrival.

It has been reported that Bellingham committed to a five-year-contract at Westfalenstadion after a €25 million (£23m/$29m)) fee was agreed between BVB and Birmingham.

If these reports are correct, it would make the 17-year-old the most expensive teenager in European football, to cap a meteoric rise to prominence for the midfielder over the past 12 months.

Bellingham has scored four goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham in 2019-20, and will likely make his final outing for the club when they come up against Derby on the final day of the 2019-20 EFL Championship season.

United and were also strongly linked with the English playmaker, but he has ultimately decided to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Jadon Sancho, who left to join up with Dortmund as a teenager in 2017.

Bellingham expressed his delight after the announcement was made, while also offering his gratitude towards Birmingham for giving him the chance to begin his professional journey at St Andrew's.

He said: "I can't thank Birmingham City enough for what the club did for me - not just this season, but since I came to the club when I was seven.

"Now I'm really excited to join one of the biggest clubs in Europe. BVB's path, but especially how they help young players to improve, made the decision very easy for me personally and for my whole family.

"I can't wait to play in one of the most beautiful stadiums in the world, hopefully in front of over 80,000 spectators as soon as possible."

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Jude Bellingham chose BVB because he is completely convinced. Primarily because of the sporting perspective that we showed him, he has enormous potential that we want to develop with him in the coming years.

"He already has a surprising amount of quality in his own possession as well as against the ball, and on top of that, the player also has a strong mentality.

"We immediately see Jude as a reinforcement for our professional squad, but of course. we will also give him the time to get used to the higher level that he needs."