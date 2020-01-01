FC Goa's Juan Ferrando - Not happy with a point against Bengaluru

The FC Goa boss explained why Brandon Fernandes did not start the match against Bengaluru FC...

Brandon Fernandes made the difference for in the second half as he helped set up two goals and his team bagged a point against at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

However, FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando was not happy with the draw. The Spanish head coach said that his mentality is to win all the matches.

"Not only Brandon, Iván González, Romario all players were working and helped the team. The most important is to change the system to find space. Today (Sunday) I'm happy because in the end it is 2-2 but I'm not so happy as it is only one point and our mentality all the time is (to get) three points.

"It was a strange game, we studied some details but I prefer to think that this is the first game because it was different from the friendly games. And now I think it is important to learn a lot and improve because we have important games coming up," Juan Ferrando said after the match.

Brandon's introduction in the second half turned the game around in favour of Goa. They looked more lively in the middle and Ferrando was asked why the Indian midfielder wasn't part of the first XI.

"About Brandon, everyone knows that in the last game in playoffs in March, he injured his knees. He was working a lot with physios and started the pre-season later after two weeks. His knee is very good now. He played 20 minutes today," he added.

With the first game out of the way, Ferrando's next challenge will be against former Goa coach Sergio Lobera's on Wednesday.