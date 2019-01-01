‘Jovic will not have it easy at Real Madrid’ – Petkovic calls for patience from Blancos

Petkovic, who took in a spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in his playing days, is hoping that his compatriot will be given time to settle in La Liga

Luka Jovic is “not going to have it easy” at , Dejan Petkovic has warned, with the Blancos urged to be patient with a €70 million (£62m/$79m) summer signing.

A international striker has formed part of a window of considerable investment at the Santiago Bernabeu.

At just 21 years of age, Jovic has been snapped up by Madrid and will be charged with the task of leading the line for the Liga giants.

He had no problem filling that role for last season, recording 27 goals in 47 appearances.

Expectation levels are about to be ramped up, though, with Jovic set to fall under the brightest of spotlights in the Spanish capital.

Petkovic knows how tough life in that position can be, having taken in a brief spell with Madrid in his playing days, and he hopes that the club's new big-money arrival will be given time in which to prove his worth.

"I hope Luka succeeds, but he's not going to have it easy," Petkovic told Marca.

"He's a player that's already shone at Eintracht and I hope he's good enough to wear the white shirt. Lots of great players have worn this shirt, that's for sure.

"He's a striker for the future, with power and speed, who offers different things to [Karim] Benzema and I hope they're patient with him.

"He will have chances, although he might not have too many at the start. After that, it will all be down to him."

Benzema fared admirably for Real in 2018-19, in what was a testing campaign for the Blancos.

The Frenchman netted 30 times across all competitions – his best return since 2011-12.

He had been freed from the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, but those at the Bernabeu believe further firepower is required.

Jovic has been acquired to provide that, along with Eden Hazard and the promise of more arrivals to come in what is shaping up to be quite a refresh under the watchful eye of Zinedine Zidane.

Real have cooled their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, but the likes of Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba continue to register on their radar.