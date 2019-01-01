Josh Maja scores first career hat-trick as Bordeaux stroll past Nimes

The Girondins recorded their biggest win so far this season against the Crocodiles with the Nigerian finding the net thrice

Josh Maja has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after striking thrice in ’s 6-0 decimation of on Tuesday.

The visitors came to the Matmut Atlantique with the ambition of ending their eight-game winless run, however, they were blown aside by the hosts.

Maja, the unfamiliar Nigerian hero put Bordeaux two goals up in the space of 37 minutes, before completing his treble eight minutes into the second half.

4 - 🐣 Best scorers aged 20 or under in the top 5 European leagues this season:



🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen - 8



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jadon Sancho - 5



🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé - 5



🇳🇬 Josh Maja - 4



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mason Mount - 4



Netflix. #FCGBNO pic.twitter.com/MtNbFrKH5E — OptaJean (@OptaJean) December 3, 2019

In the process, he becomes the fourth best goal scorer aged 20 or under in the top five European leagues this season with five goals.

Nimes got punished for their defensive shortcomings as Nicolas de Preville powered in the fourth goal for Paulo Sousa’s men in the 58th minute.

As if that was not enough, ’s Otavio scored a late brace to complete the obliteration to the disappointment of the Crocodiles.

Article continues below

Maja, who boasts of one cap for lasted for 75 minutes as he was replaced by Toma Basic, while his compatriot Samuel Kalu was introduced for Preville in the 66th minute.

Victory for the Girondins mean they are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. Also, they are third in the French elite division log with 26 points from 16 games.

They are guests of Olympique in their next fixture on Sunday.