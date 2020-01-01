Mourinho anticipating early February return for Lloris

The captain is back in training but his boss refused to provide a specific date when he expects the shot-stopper to return

Jose Mourinho offered no specifics when asked when Hugo Lloris could be back in action for , after the goalkeeper made his return to training this week.

Lloris has been out since suffering a gruesome dislocated elbow in Spurs' defeat to and Hove Albion in October.

The keeper has not played for Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, but appears to be edging closer to his first appearance under the Portuguese's stewardship.

Tottenham posted on Twitter on Friday that Lloris had returned to training with the first team, and Mourinho is hopeful of his absence coming to an end next month.

"I told [you] one month ago, I said February. So, the normal thing is February. If you ask me late February or early February, at this moment I go more for early," Mourinho told a media conference.

"Things are going well. He's getting his confidence back, he's training so I would say he's one of our new players in the January transfer window."

One new player Spurs have already brought in is midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who joined on an 18-month loan from with an option to buy.

Fernandes is set to make his debut when Tottenham visit on Saturday.

"This weekend they can expect him to be involved, starting or not but for sure involved in the team," added Mourinho.

"When you get players in January, normally it's because you need [them]. And we need [him] because we lost important players for a long time so we need his contribution. Young player, yes, just arrived in a new country, yes, but at the same time he has experience of playing for a big club.

"He has played already big matches, for instance and away in the , quarter-finals, so he's used to a high level of stress, pressure, responsibility.

"He's a kid that can play different positions in midfield, even wide on the right if we need. We got him for his multi-functionality.

"He's what I used to call a special loan. He's not a three-month loan and goodbye. [It's a] one-and-a-half-year loan when he'll have time to develop, and who knows if he doesn't stay here for a number of years."