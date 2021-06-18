Jorginho's agent admits to enquiries from top clubs but doubts summer departure from Chelsea

The Italy international midfielder continues to attract admiring glances from afar, but he is expected to remain at Stamford Bridge

Jorginho's agent claims to have received enquiries from "the main teams in Europe" regarding the Italy international's potential availability, but the classy playmaker is expected to remain at Chelsea.

The 29-year-old midfielder is currently on Euro 2020 duty with Italy, where he is helping to put the Azzurri in contention for continental glory.

He is shining in a prominent shop window and had been generating transfer talk prior to heading away with his country, with his representative admitting that interest from outside of Stamford Bridge continues to be shown.

What has been said?

Joao Santos told Radio Marte: "Jorginho is very well, he has won the Europa League and the Champions League, and now the goal is to win the Euros.

"He is focused on this and wants to play all the remaining seven games of the European Championship.

"Obviously, he won the Champions League, and therefore there are enquiries from the main teams in Europe."

Will Jorginho be on the move?

The Brazil-born star has hinted in the past that he could retrace steps to Serie A giants Napoli at some stage in the future, but he is under contract until 2023 and is not expected to break that agreement any time soon.

Jorginho has figured prominently for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, playing 17 of the 19 Premier League games taken in by the Blues under the German coach.

He also played the full 90 minutes in all seven of the Champions League games he was available for following a managerial change in west London - with the second leg of a last-16 showdown with Atletico Madrid the only contest he sat out through suspension.

Article continues below

Santos added: "In my opinion he'll stay at Chelsea next year.

"The next goal is to make the World Cup in Qatar with Italy - by staying at Chelsea he's great chances to do so."

Further reading