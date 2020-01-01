Jorge Costa unhappy with Mumbai City's game management against Hyderabad

The Mumbai City FC head coach wasn’t a happy man after his team failed to pick up three points against Hyderabad FC…

FC were just a minute away from registering a win in Hyderabad and entering the top four but Marko Stankovic’s last-minute strike dashed their hopes.

Mumbai boss Jorge Costa acknowledged that his team wasn’t up to the mark and felt they should not have become overconfident before the referee’s final whistle.

“It is not unfortunate. We should do better and we should only think the game is over when the referee decides. We should be more focused during the game. We should do different things. I can complain about a lot of things and I have reasons to complain.

“There things which I can’t control and there are things which I can control. The things that are under my control are what my players can do during the week and in the games. My focus is to try to fix the things for the next games.”

When asked what went wrong for his team in the match, Costa replied, “A lot of things but I will keep that for me. Individual mistakes, incapacity to understand what the game was asking and I don’t know if these results will put us out of play-offs or not but the aim is top four. It was such an important game, such an important three points. We should have done much better than what we did today.”

The Portuguese coach suggested that he will rectify his team’s mistakes and try to get all 12 points from their last four games in order to qualify for the play-offs.

“First we have to understand what went wrong today. Then we can focus on the other game. We have four games and we have to do everything possible to get those 12 points.”