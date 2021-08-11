Jordi Osei-Tutu: Nottingham Forest sign Arsenal defender on loan

Having represented Cardiff City last term, the 22-year-old Ghana prospect has found a new home in England but on a short-term deal

EFL Championship side Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of defender Jordi Osei-Tutu from Arsenal.

In a bid to first-team experience, the Ghana prospect will represent the Tricky Trees for the 2021-22 season, which is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the third signing of the summer window with Jordi Osei-Tutu joining on a season-long loan from Arsenal,” a statement from the club read.

“The versatile right-back joins The Reds until the end of the 2021/22 season. Osei-Tutu, 22, has already had a taste of the Championship having spent time last season on loan with Cardiff City.

“He also made 21 appearances on loan to German second division side VfL Bochum in the 2019-20 season, where he scored five goals and also operated as a winger.”

Osei-Tutu joined Arsenal as a scholar from Reading in 2015. Later that year, he signed as a young professional – travelling with the senior squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore in 2018.

He was also a member of the squad for the club’s mid-season training camp in Dubai in 2019.

Following his move to the City Ground, he becomes the fourth African in Chris Hughton’s squad after Gaetan Bong (Cameroon), Nuno da Costa (Cape Verde) and Brice Samba (Congo).

The 22-year-old expressed his delight in joining the English second-tier outfit, disclosing the role Hughton played in his move.

“I'm delighted to sign for such a historic club and I can't wait to see the fans for the first time,” he told the club website.

"Everything about the club attracted me and the manager, Chris Hughton, is great and I'm excited to get started.

Article continues below

"It's really important for me to get my head down now and it's good to know that I'm here for a full season and I want to show everyone what I can do.

"I know what to expect in the division, it's a very tough and physical league but I'm ready for the challenge ahead."



Osei-Tutu is unlikely to make his debut when Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening in a League Cup fixture.

The club made a stuttering start to the new season following a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City in their first match.