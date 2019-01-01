Jordan Ayew loves being at Crystal Palace - Steve Parish

The Eagles chairman has commended the Ghanaian's effort at Selhurst Park this season

chairman, Steve Parish, is pleased with how Jordan Ayew has stepped up this season.

The Ghanaian forward spent time on loan at Selhurst Park from last season but scored just once in 20 league outings.

This term, however, he has scored three times in six league outings with the Eagles languishing in sixth place after eight matches.

“With Jordan [Ayew], the manager has got to take so much credit because he, and Dougie [Freedman], when everyone else is going ‘oh he didn’t have a great season last season’, they know what they see in training and just because he wasn’t £25m, it doesn’t mean he can’t be worth £25m," Parish was quoted saying as per Football London.

“He is a great character, a great lad, and he loves being at Crystal Palace, he loves it, and you can see that in the way that he plays."

Ayew scored the winner in Palace's 2-1 win at just before the international break. He was, however, subject to abuse from Hammers supporters throwing objects at him while going to jubilate with his family in the stands.

The FA and West Ham authorities will be launching an investigation into the matter.