Jordan Ayew excited to spur Crystal Palace to three points in Premier League

The 28-year-old reflects on Saturday's encounter with West Ham United at London Stadium

forward Jordan Ayew is delighted to have scored to help his side beat 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday albeit under controversial circumstances.

With the score at 1-1 three minutes to full-time in the matchday eight fixture, the Ghanaian slotted into the net for a seeming match winner, only to see his goal disallowed for offside.

After a rather lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) review, however, saw the strike reinstated, handing the Eagles all three points away at the London Stadium.

"Sometimes you need a bit of luck and I think today we deserved three points," Ayew said, as reported by his club's official website.

"It was a tight game but we’re lucky and we’ll take it.

"Luckily, it was a goal and we’ll take it. Usually when you wait that long it means no goal so it’s positive!

"I’m buzzing. I’m enjoying myself.

"The most important thing is the team and the team have made things easy for me to settle in. Things are going well for all of us so it’s positive."

After a barren first-half, Sebastien Haller gave West Ham the lead in the 56th minute before Patrick van Aanholt equalised nine minutes later.

"They [West Ham] are a difficult team to play against but the most important thing is to keep going, we never give up," Ayew added.

"Keep on fighting and sometimes you are lucky. Today I think we were lucky because West Ham played a good game as well.

"It was a 50-50 game and today it went our way. We’re happy and we thank God for that."

Ayew has scored three times in his last six top-flight appearances while Palace have moved to an amazing fourth position on the league standings.