Jordan Ayew equals John Craven’s 48-year-old Crystal Palace record

The Ghanaian becomes the first Eagles player since the Englishman to score against the Gunners in both league fixtures of a season

Jordan Ayew joined an exclusive goalscoring club on Saturday, as his goal against saw him equal John Craven’s 48-year-old record.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had handed the Gunners a first-half lead but Ayew robbed Mikel Arteta’s men of some shine with a 54th-minute equaliser.

His effort took a deflection off David Luiz and looped over goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

With that he equalled Craven’s feat having scored in the reverse fixture that ended 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

1972 - Jordan Ayew is the first Crystal Palace player to score home and away league goals against Arsenal in a season since John Craven in 1971-72. Newsround. #CRYARS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

Also, 95% of Ayew’s Premier League goals have been scored in the second half (21/22) – the highest percentage of any player in the competition to have scored at least 10 goals.

Thanks to that draw, the Eagles with 29 points from 22 matches, are ninth in the English elite division log.

They face an intimidating trip to next Saturday, while the Gunners host Chris Wilder's impressive on the same day.