'Jordan Ayew could be better than Asamoah Gyan' - Damba

The ex-international shares his thoughts on the Crystal Palace ace

Former goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes current Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew could become a better striker than the nation's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan.

From the periphery, man Ayew has risen to become the Black Stars' lead man since the in earlier this year, having netted twice at the championship.

Thirty-four-year-old frontman Gyan, on the other hand, is in the twilight of his time as a profession after a glittering international and club career between 2006 and 2014.

“Jordan could be better than Asamoah Gyan," Damba said on Citi TV.

"Jordan can be used in multiple functionalities.

"He can be used as a typical playmaker or as a lead striker.

"He has grown over a period and has become a better player who is confident and strong on the ball.

"He is a proper team player and can fit in any team."

Gyan is not only Ghana's all-time top scorer, having netted 51 times, but also stands as the most capped player in the history of the West African nation with 109 appearances.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ayew, meanwhile, has scored 16 goals in 58 international outings.

